Trump pledged to bring back manufacturing. The sector is sputtering

Other factors have hurt the sector, too. Take Whirlpool, which domestically produces about 80% of its large appliances sold in the U.S. The company says its plants have made fewer products this year as Asian competitors accelerated shipments to the U.S. to get ahead of an expected jump in tariffs. The company, whose business has also been hurt by slumping home sales, hopes its U.S. factory base will give it an advantage over its rivals as tariffs take hold in the second half of the year.