Trump predicts strong economic growth in 2026 during speech in Detroit
Summary
The president has shifted focus to lowering costs amid polling that shows voters are worried about the cost of living.
DETROIT—President Trump said the U.S. economy was poised for solid growth this year, pointing to steadying inflation data as he sought to address one of Republicans’ biggest vulnerabilities ahead of this year’s midterm elections.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story