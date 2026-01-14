Trump predicts strong economic growth in 2026 during speech in Detroit

During his factory tour, Trump observed the F-150 production process and listened as Bill Ford, the company’s executive chair and great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, noted that the carmaker recently had added a third production shift and was operating six days a week, 24 hours a day. “That just shows the demand for this product…and it just gets hotter and hotter," Ford said. He described Trump as being attuned to the company’s needs: “He personally is incredibly responsive every time we need something or call."