Trump promises cash and bailouts to woo midterm voters worried about high prices

$5,000 for every American adult. An $8 billion bailout for farmers. $90 payments for seniors.
President Trump is relying on a new strategy to salvage Republican seats in the midterm elections: promising an array of financial benefits to Americans, some of which he said he would only deliver if his party defies the polls and keeps control of Congress.
The president started his campaign to put cash in the pockets of voters during Republicans’ midterm convention in September, when he announced a $1 trillion proposal to send $5,000 to each adult citizen—if the GOP holds on to its congressional majority. Since then, Trump has sent $90 to Medicare recipients to offset premiums and $500 checks to nearly one million people for what the administration called excessive fees under the Affordable Care Act.