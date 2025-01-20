Trump promises far-reaching change in second term at rollicking rally
Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Jan 2025, 07:33 AM IST
SummaryThe president-elect spoke before thousands of supporters at an arena in Washington one day before his inauguration.
President-elect Donald Trump pledged during a rollicking rally in the nation’s capital to enact far-reaching change in his second term, promising to oversee mass deportations, challenge progressive culture and slash government spending.
