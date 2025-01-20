Trump promises far-reaching change in second term at rollicking rally

The president-elect argued that he was already changing the country, even before he steps into the Oval Office, touting what he called the “Trump effect." He said companies are lining up to expand their operations in America, adding that Apple CEO Tim Cook told him he was planning “massive investments" in the U.S. Apple declined to comment. And he took credit for reviving TikTok just hours after the company went dark in the U.S. and for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.