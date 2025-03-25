Trump prompts European calls for a homegrown nuclear umbrella

A close alliance with the U.S. has allowed Britain to run its nuclear deterrent as cheaply as possible. Britain leases from the U.S. the ballistic missiles that carry its nuclear warheads. Those Trident missiles are test-fired from British submarines near Cape Canaveral under American supervision and are serviced at a base in Georgia. Many of the components inside U.K. nuclear submarines carrying its bombs are bought off the shelf from U.S. vendors. Britain’s own nuclear warhead is closely based on the design of the U.S. W76 warhead, introduced when Jimmy Carter was president. The U.S. shares nuclear targeting information with the U.K. for all of Russia.