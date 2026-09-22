Trump proposes $10 billion fund for Middle East energy infrastructure project

Under the initiative—called Partnership for Allied Trust and Construction, or Pact—the U.S. would then seek a matching $5 billion contribution from eight Middle Eastern partners to help countries in the region rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war, according to U.S. and Middle East officials and documents seen by WSJ. The plain aims to reduce the region’s reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to transport oil and gas. It’s unclear when, or even if, other countries will sign on.