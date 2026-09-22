Trump proposes $10 billion fund for Middle East energy infrastructure project

This is an edition of the What’s News newsletter, which helps you catch up on the headlines and understand the news, free in your inbox daily. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
This is an edition of the What’s News newsletter, which helps you catch up on the headlines and understand the news, free in your inbox daily. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
1. The Trump administration proposed investing $5 billion in rebuilding energy infrastructure in the Middle East.
1. The Trump administration proposed investing $5 billion in rebuilding energy infrastructure in the Middle East.
Under the initiative—called Partnership for Allied Trust and Construction, or Pact—the U.S. would then seek a matching $5 billion contribution from eight Middle Eastern partners to help countries in the region rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war, according to U.S. and Middle East officials and documents seen by WSJ. The plain aims to reduce the region’s reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to transport oil and gas. It’s unclear when, or even if, other countries will sign on.
2. The Magnificent 7 came roaring back today.
And you can thank Meta. The Facebook parent company’s new artificial intelligence agent, Muse, jumped to the top of Apple’s App Store today. Investors noticed and piled in, sending Meta shares 11% higher, its largest one-day percentage gain in more than a year.
3. Soaring fuel prices have vulnerable Republicans scrambling for solutions.
The midterms are looming. Voters are angry. And GOP candidates could face losses if voters blame them for record-high gas prices, some strategists and lawmakers fear. That’s why some candidates are backing ideas like a federal gas-tax holiday or a ban on diesel exports. But Congress has no plans to vote on fuel-price relief before the election, putting the ball in Trump’s court.
4. OpenAI to Washington: Lead the way on global AI safety standards.
The AI giant published a proposal today suggesting that countries worldwide should set common measures for evaluating forthcoming self-improving AI systems and share emerging threats. The call to action comes as global leaders convene in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, and ahead of Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week.
5. Paramount takes one step closer to its $81 billion Warner Bros. Discovery megadeal.
The entertainment company reached a settlement with state attorneys general in an antitrust suit. The combined media giant agreed to invest $1.5 billion in domestic productions over the next five years and guarantee 30 film releases annually. Paramount also agreed to create an editorial-independence board to oversee CNN and CBS News. The landmark deal would unite two storied Hollywood juggernauts under CEO David Ellison.
The Number
The tax bill the Internal Revenue Service sent to an heiress and her husband, challenging their use of Grantor-Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs) to pass wealth to their children. The couple is contesting the IRS’s claims in tax court, arguing their financial moves align with standard industry practices. We break down how the ultrarich use GRATs to optimize how much wealth can be transferred to their heirs tax-free, and why the IRS is cracking down.
Spotlight
WSJ editor in chief Emma Tucker and Washington Coverage Chief Damian Paletta talk through the Journal’s upcoming coverage of the 2026 midterm elections. Photo: Daniel Vergara
🎥 We’re tackling the midterm elections with three big questions in mind.
Who are the powerbrokers? Which communities help reveal what is shaping voters’ lives and decisions? And what cultural discussions foreshadow where the country is heading? Over the next several weeks, we’ll dive deep on each of those questions. Today: one reporter’s personal quest to understand Detroit and its voters.
Catch Up
Ahead of Possible Presidential Bid, JB Pritzker Says He Is Taking Weight-Loss Drugs (Read)Radar and Radio Outage Roils Flights Around New York City, Northeast (Read)Television Networks Suspend Some Coverage of Trump After Bans (Read)CarMax Cuts Jobs for Third Time in 12 Months Amid Soft Auto Market (Read)
Live Better
This once obscure Austrian grape is having a moment.
It’s rare for a wine to jump from niche sommelier favorite to mainstream staple, making its way onto everyday neighborhood bar menus. Grüner Veltliner has done it. It can be crisp, peppery, rich, complex and—most importantly—non-pretentious. A guide on how to pick your perfect bottle.
This Week in History
Sept. 25, 1956
The first transatlantic telephone cable was inaugurated.
The new cable got a workout almost immediately. About 25 hours after it opened, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines President I.A. Aler called New York from the Netherlands for a telephone press conference with 16 U.S. newspapers, wire services and magazines. The Journal reported that Aler’s voice came through “distinctly,” with none of the high-pitched “beeps” typically heard on radio-telephone calls.
Today, the cables beneath the Atlantic carry far more than phone calls. They transmit data crucial for internet services and banking transfers—and protecting them has become a security concern. Around 75% of all transatlantic subsea cables pass through or near Irish waters, where suspected Russian shadow-fleet vessels are now present nearly every day. Some Western officials and experts fear that critical infrastructure is exposed to Russian interference and sabotage.
Take a Break
A decade ago, when Ari Emanuel placed $4.1 billion “chips on the table” to buy the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he believed it was an undervalued property and that all live sports would eventually migrate from networks to streaming giants. The insight was prescient. Today TKO Group Holdings—which consolidated UFC with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023—has a market cap north of $35 billion. Still, he calls the initial wager “the scariest moment of my career.” We spoke to the Hollywood titan about his new memoir, “Roll the Calls,” his punishing approach to “disloyalists” and the deliberate rage he inherited from his civil-rights-activist mother.
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: If your credit has improved since you took out your car loan, refinancing could save you money. See our top lenders for good-credit auto refinancing.
Understand the intersection of economics, markets and politicsm>. Starting tomorrow, Chief Economics Commentator Greg Ip brings you the insights, news and commentary you need—in five minutes or less. Sign up for the WSJ Economics newsletter.
Today’s newsletter was curated by Will Flannigan, Bharbi Hazarika and Liz Webber.
Sign up for WSJ newsletters on markets, tech, careers and more.