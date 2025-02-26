Trump proposes $5 million ‘Gold Card’ that would grant US residency

WASHINGTON—President Trump said Tuesday that he would allow wealthy individuals to pay $5 million for a “gold card" that would grant them permanent U.S. residency, ending an existing program that offers green cards to people who invest in the country.

“Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card, they’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people," Trump said in the Oval Office. “We think it’s going to be extremely successful."

Trump said the new program, which he hopes to roll out in the coming weeks, would eventually provide a pathway for full citizenship. Companies such as Apple could pay $5 million to get approval for highly skilled workers to reside in the U.S., Trump said.

The president estimated that the U.S. could sell one million or more “gold cards."

The new “gold card" system would replace the EB-5 program, which was launched in the 1990s to channel foreign investment into economically marginalized areas and create local jobs. It offers green cards to people who invest at least $900,000 or $1.8 million—depending on the area—into qualified U.S. projects and show that they have created at least 10 jobs. Spouses of investors and their children under 21 also get green cards. The program has been plagued by cases of fraud, though it also enjoys strong bipartisan support from states, such as New York, that have benefited from the program.

Under EB-5, each country gets no more than 7% of the program’s 10,000-visa annual quota, which creates long backlogs for countries with large numbers of applicants, especially China. Congress reauthorized the program for five years in 2022, tightening the criteria for the program.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who joined Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, criticized the EB-5 program, pointing to past instances of fraud. Lutnick said people who apply for the “gold card" would be vetted. “We’re going to make sure they are wonderful world-class, global citizens," Lutnick said, adding that the administration would use the proceeds from the program to reduce the deficit.

It isn’t clear how the administration can legally end or significantly alter an existing green-card program without the involvement of Congress. The White House didn’t provide more details.

Kushner Cos., the real-estate company run by the family of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, faced scrutiny during the president’s first term for its use of the EB-5 program.

The company received a subpoena in May 2017 from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting information about its use of the program, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. It also received a separate subpoena from New York federal prosecutors asking for information about development projects financed in part by the EB-5 program.

