Trump proposes $5 million ‘Gold Card’ that would grant US residency
SummaryThe president says he would end an existing program that offers green cards to people who invest in America.
WASHINGTON—President Trump said Tuesday that he would allow wealthy individuals to pay $5 million for a “gold card" that would grant them permanent U.S. residency, ending an existing program that offers green cards to people who invest in the country.
