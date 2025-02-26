Trump proposes $5 million ‘Gold Card’ that would grant US residency

The new “gold card" system would replace the EB-5 program, which was launched in the 1990s to channel foreign investment into economically marginalized areas and create local jobs. It offers green cards to people who invest at least $900,000 or $1.8 million—depending on the area—into qualified U.S. projects and show that they have created at least 10 jobs. Spouses of investors and their children under 21 also get green cards. The program has been plagued by cases of fraud, though it also enjoys strong bipartisan support from states, such as New York, that have benefited from the program.