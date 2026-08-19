WASHINGTON—President Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this fall with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said, seeking to revive a dramatic diplomatic quest from his first term to convince Kim to abandon his country’s nuclear weapons program.
Trump pushes for Kim Jong Un meeting this year
SummaryThe president attempted nuclear diplomacy with the autocrat during his first term. North Korea’s program has only grown stronger since then.
WASHINGTON—President Trump is pushing aides for a meeting as soon as this fall with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said, seeking to revive a dramatic diplomatic quest from his first term to convince Kim to abandon his country’s nuclear weapons program.
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