Trump pushes for Kim Jong Un meeting this year

In 2018, he signed with Kim the “Singapore Declaration,” a roadmap for nuclear talks that critics said was weaker than previous U.S.-North Korea pacts. They met again in Hanoi the following year. Trump walked away from the table after Kim wouldn’t agree to dismantle the entirety of his nuclear work, derailing the high-stakes diplomacy. Then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in organized a last-ditch gathering of all three leaders at the Korean demilitarized zone in 2019, but it failed to break the deadlock.