Trump pushes for peace summit with US, Russia and Ukraine
Michael R. Gordon , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Aug 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Summary
President touts the idea for conference to end the Ukraine war during White House meetings with Zelensky and in talks with European leaders.
President Trump on Monday urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet face to face at a peace conference he would convene in a long shot bid to end the 3½-year-long war in Ukraine.
