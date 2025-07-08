Trump pushes global trade war back to the top of his agenda
Gavin Bade , Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Jul 2025, 06:03 AM IST
Summary
The president rolled out a new deadline, new rates and letters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump reignited his global trade war Monday, renewing his threat to hit partners with punishing tariffs even as he announced a three-week extension to negotiate deals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story