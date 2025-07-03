Trump puts MAGA spin on plans for America’s 250th birthday bash
Meridith McGraw , Jess Bravin , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 03 Jul 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Summary
President’s allies take the lead to set up yearlong celebrations around July 4, 2026, bringing in conservative groups and staff from campaign rallies.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There wasn’t much that President Trump’s advisers could do to lift his dark mood in the winter of 2021, as he prepared to leave Washington after losing his re-election bid. But during a Jan. 5 meeting at the White House with cabinet secretaries and senior aides, Trump was offered a glimmer of hope: America was set to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story