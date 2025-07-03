Trump puts MAGA spin on plans for America’s 250th birthday bash

Congress dissolved the commission in 1973, and Nixon tapped former Navy Secretary John Warner to slap together a scaled down commemoration in the remaining time. After Nixon resigned in 1974, White House aide David Gergen pushed the new president, Gerald Ford, to deliver “a blockbuster" Bicentennial speech promising “to free us once more from the shackles of burdensome government…by wiping out something like the FEA," referring to the Federal Energy Administration, a short-lived agency that regulated oil prices during the 1970s energy crisis, according to a memo in the Ford Presidential Library. Ford ultimately stuck to more anodyne remarks when more than a dozen Tall Ships from around the world sailed in a parade into New York Harbor.