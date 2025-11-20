Trump puts on ‘unbelievable show’ for Saudi crown prince
Brian Schwartz , Natalie Andrews , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Nov 2025, 06:51 am IST
Summary
President Trump pivots once again to foreign policy—and triggers concerns from some Republicans that he isn’t putting more focus on the high cost of living.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—President Trump was in a celebratory mood during a private candlelit dinner at the White House honoring Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story