Trump puts on ‘unbelievable show’ for Saudi crown prince

Facing perhaps the lowest point of his second term, the president is finding ways to keep his spirits up, surrounding himself with chief executives and foreign leaders who have lavished him with praise and unveiled plans for high-dollar investment deals. In feting the crown prince this week, Trump has once again pivoted to foreign policy, an issue that has animated much of his presidency—and triggered concerns from some Republicans that he isn’t doing enough to address voters’ concerns about the high cost of living.