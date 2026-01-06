Trump removed Maduro but left Venezuela’s resource curse

Political uncertainty compounds the challenge. What is unfolding isn’t an organized regime change; it looks more like an improvised reshuffling of leadership. Maduro’s No. 2, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president Monday. Trump administration officials have suggested they can work with her. Yet Rodríguez is a senior figure within the existing system, embedded in the same power networks. De facto authority doesn’t resolve the deeper legitimacy deficit of the Maduro government or a U.S.-installed replacement. And legitimacy is what long-dated capital tends to require, particularly in a sector as exposed and capital-intensive as energy.