Trump removed Maduro but left Venezuela’s resource curse

The capture of Nicolás Maduro is a significant political disruption in Venezuela, but it hasn’t translated into a dramatic up or down posture for energy markets. That is an early indication that investors are separating headline geopolitics from underlying supply fundamentals.
President Donald Trump said the U.S. will “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper, and judicious transition” can be achieved. He invoked the Monroe Doctrine, and said U.S. oil companies would enter Venezuela to rebuild and operate its energy sector, with military force if necessary.
To that drama, the market has reacted with restraint. At least so far.
Brent crude is trading below $60 a barrel—more than $10 lower than when Trump took office a year ago. Shares of large integrated oil companies, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, have posted modest gains to their stock value. Investors appear to be focusing on unresolved political, legal, and operational risk. That is the right calculus at this point in time.
This episode hasn’t done much to change the outlook for oil equities, underscoring Venezuela’s reduced relevance to the global oil supply. The country ranks 21st among oil producers, pumping roughly one million barrels a day, or less than 1% of global output. Its production base is neither large enough nor flexible enough to move prices on its own. Its crude is heavy, costly to refine, and constrained by degraded infrastructure and the loss of skilled labor after years of underinvestment.
The constraint to Venezuela’s oil production has always been structural and institutional. PDVSA, the national oil company, was treated first by the Hugo Chávez and then the Maduro governments as a fiscal engine. Repeated contract revisions and chronic underinvestment eroded the company’s capacity.
Venezuela is a textbook case of the resource curse: when abundant reserves, paired with incentives for short-term rent extraction, ultimately undermine investment, capacity, and long-term value. In Venezuela, the breadth of resources has historically widened the arena for rent-seeking rather than narrowed the path to productive investment. Former Venezuelan oil minister and OPEC co-founder Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo once warned that oil was “the devil’s excrement.” He understood how a wealth of resources tends to distort institutions rather than stabilize them. For investors, the lesson is that resources don’t generate returns without good governance.
Political uncertainty compounds the challenge. What is unfolding isn’t an organized regime change; it looks more like an improvised reshuffling of leadership. Maduro’s No. 2, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president Monday. Trump administration officials have suggested they can work with her. Yet Rodríguez is a senior figure within the existing system, embedded in the same power networks. De facto authority doesn’t resolve the deeper legitimacy deficit of the Maduro government or a U.S.-installed replacement. And legitimacy is what long-dated capital tends to require, particularly in a sector as exposed and capital-intensive as energy.
Venezuela offers more than just energy. In addition to vast crude and natural gas reserves, the country holds significant gold, iron ore, and bauxite resources, and known concentrations of critical minerals critical to advanced manufacturing, defense, and energy technologies. This wider resource base may factor into longer term strategic calculations as Washington emphasizes supply chains and hemispheric access to critical materials.
For markets, however, the conclusion remains unchanged: Resources alone don’t translate into investible opportunity without security, rule of law, and legitimate governance. Achieving those things within Venezuela will take longer than the remainder of Trump’s term.
Trump could see more immediate implications from Maduro’s removal, however. It could ease Venezuela’s tensions with Guyana, a fast-growing oil producer with significant U.S. energy investment. Maduro had escalated Venezuela’s long-running territorial claim over Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region and threatened foreign operators there in recent years. Lowering the risk of miscalculation there may ultimately matter more for markets than Venezuela’s own production outlook, at least in the short term.
Time horizons matter. Markets are reacting on a weeks-to-months basis; Venezuela’s resource story will unfold over a decade. For now, fundamentals are still in charge. There is no imminent Venezuelan supply surge, no tightening of global balances, and no clear catalyst for oil prices, or oil equities, to reprice higher based on this development alone.
For now, fundamentals prevail.
About the author: Carolyn Kissane is the associate dean of the NYU-School of Professional Studies Center for Global Affairs, and the founding director of the SPS Energy, Climate Justice, and Sustainability Lab.
Guest commentaries like this one are written by authors outside the Barron’s newsroom. They reflect the perspective and opinions of the authors. Submit feedback and commentary pitches to ideas@barrons.com.