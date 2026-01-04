After an audacious overnight operation that captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and removed him from power, President Trump on Saturday embraced an open-ended nation-building effort of a kind he once said he would avoid.
Trump rolls the dice on nation-building with vow to ‘run’ Venezuela
SummaryThe swift military operation delivered strongman Nicolás Maduro into custody, though his lieutenants said they were still in charge.
After an audacious overnight operation that captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and removed him from power, President Trump on Saturday embraced an open-ended nation-building effort of a kind he once said he would avoid.
