Trump said trade deals would come easy. Japan is proving him wrong.

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs for Japan had been set at 24% before the pause—far above the roughly 1.5% average tariffs that had been in place, according to the Richmond Fed. Besides seeking a reduction to those, Japanese officials have said repeatedly they cannot agree to any deal that doesn’t reduce industry-specific tariffs, particularly after the U.K. received some relief from steel and auto tariffs. In June, after another round of talks, Akazawa said all U.S. levies must be reduced in any deal.