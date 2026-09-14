President Trump pushed back on the need for tighter federal regulations linked to artificial intelligence, even as industry leaders sound urgent warnings about potential dangers from their own technology.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China.”

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Trump’s position on additional federal oversight of the AI comes as executives, including his ally Elon Musk, call for the industry to slow down advancements of the booming technology, out of concern of the risks it could create.

The post is the latest instance of Trump publicly playing down the need for extensive oversight onto AI.

“We can put up guardrails, and we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up,” Trump told reporters Sunday while traveling in Ireland. “And they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.” Trump has also said he uses AI but declined to provide further details.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who Trump also mentioned in his social-media post, has been among the lead voices calling to slow down AI’s development

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In a post to his personal blog, Amodei called for the AI industry to pace development of cutting-edge tools, suggesting new measures including more global coordination among democratic countries and the introduction of embedded third-party safety evaluators.

“I believe that if slowing down bought us even an extra year or two before models reach critical levels of capability, and we used that time to advance alignment, we could greatly reduce the risk that something goes seriously wrong,” he wrote in the post.

Write to Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com