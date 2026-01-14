Trump says Greenland is vital for U.S.’s national security
Summary
President Trump said anything less than American control of the island would be “unacceptable” in a social-media post, hours ahead of a meeting between senior U.S. officials and the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark.
President Trump has insisted that the U.S. needs to annex Greenland for U.S. national security interests, saying anything less than American control of the island would be “unacceptable."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story