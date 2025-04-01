Trump says he settled on ‘Liberation Day’ tariff plan, but doesn’t reveal it
Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Apr 2025, 07:45 AM IST
SummaryThe president wants to use tariffs to both raise revenue and negotiate with other countries.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—President Trump said that he had settled on a plan for his latest batch of tariffs expected this week but didn’t reveal what he had decided, after his economic team struggled to coalesce around a remade U.S. trade strategy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less