Trump says he settled on ‘Liberation Day’ tariff plan, but doesn’t reveal it

The debate behind closed doors highlighted the conflicting priorities of the president. The biggest one: He wants to both raise revenue with tariffs and use them as leverage to get other nations to lower their own duties, or make other policy changes. But if tariffs are subject to negotiation, and could be lowered over time, that would raise doubts about how much revenue could ultimately be expected from their imposition. And while his team doesn’t want to seem as though they are backing down from Trump’s campaign promises, some aides are concerned about the effect tariffs could have on prices.