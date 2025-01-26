Trump says he wants to ‘clean out’ Gaza, send refugees to Egypt and Jordan
SummaryThe president, calling the heavily bombed enclave “a demolition site,” proposed relocating Palestinians temporarily or long-term, a move rejected by Arab countries since the war began.
TEL AVIV—President Trump said he wants to “clean out" the Gaza Strip and urged Jordan and Egypt to take in refugees either temporarily or for the long term, a move that has been rejected by Arab countries since the war began.
