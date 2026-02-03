Trump says he will sue Harvard for $1 billion
Summary
The president’s remarks are the latest escalation in his administration’s fight with the institution.
President Trump said he is seeking $1 billion in damages from Harvard University, the latest escalation in his administration’s fight with the institution over alleged antisemitism.
