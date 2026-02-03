Trump says he will sue Harvard for $1 billion

The feud dates back Trump’s criticism of Harvard’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campus and debates over diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the college. That assault was part of a broader conservative campaign to reverse what they deem the progressive takeover of American education. Shortly after taking office in early 2025, Trump vowed to crack down on what he called “woke ideology" at universities. What followed was a series of legal threats, funding freezes and cuts to grants across the higher-education sector.