Trump says Iran talks are on, sparking push to bridge gaping divides

Trump also said on Sunday that the U.S. had seized an Iranian-flagged ship in the Gulf of Oman that attempted to get past the U.S. blockade. “The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom,” he wrote in a social-media post. “Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel.” The U.S. has previously turned back more than 20 Iranian ships that left Iranian ports and sought to steam past the blockade, but this is the first known episode in which force has been used.