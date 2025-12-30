President Trump said Monday that the U.S. recently carried out an attack on a dock area in Venezuela where drugs are loaded onto boats and trafficked across international waters, claiming that a “major explosion” had occurred.
Trump says the US attacked Venezuelan docks where drugs are loaded onto boats
SummaryIt is the second time Trump has referred to the strike, after last week telling a radio host that the U.S. had attacked a ‘big facility.’
