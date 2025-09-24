Trump says Ukraine can take back all lost territory

President Trump on Tuesday suggested Ukraine could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, in an extraordinary shift after earlier suggesting Kyiv would have to cede parts of the country to achieve a peace deal.

In a post on social media after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations, Trump said Moscow’s conduct of the war was aimless.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’"

Trump’s remarks offered the latest twist in his efforts to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and key North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies have fretted for months over Trump’s intentions and whether he will continue to embrace diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin or turn the screws on him.

