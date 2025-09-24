Trump says Ukraine can take back all lost territory
Summary
The president’s sudden shift is a big swipe at Russia and follows months of fruitless efforts to broker a cease-fire.
President Trump on Tuesday suggested Ukraine could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, in an extraordinary shift after earlier suggesting Kyiv would have to cede parts of the country to achieve a peace deal.
