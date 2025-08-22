Trump says Ukraine has no chance of winning war without striking Russia

President Trump said Thursday that Ukraine would have to continue attacks on Russia to have any hope of winning the war, days after hosting two summits designed to end the conflict.

“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country," he wrote. “It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia."

Trump then blamed former President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on his watch, and for at times not allowing Ukraine to use U.S. arms to strike within Russian territory. “Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND," Trump claimed.

The Biden administration authorized Ukraine to launch American missiles at Russian targets, but only within a certain range and after months of worrying that direct attacks could prompt Moscow to escalate its invasion.

Trump also posted two images: one of him pointing at Russian President Vladimir Putin atop another of former President Richard Nixon poking his finger into the chest of then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

It’s unclear what Trump meant in his Truth Social posts. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “the president is making an observation, which happens to be true."

As president-elect, Trump said it was “stupid" of Biden to allow Ukraine to attack inside Russia without first consulting Trump. “I think it was a big mistake." And in a December interview with Time Magazine, Trump torched the idea entirely.

“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We’re just escalating this war and making it worse," he said.

There have been past conversations over whether Trump might lift restrictions on Ukraine’s usage of U.S. weapons to attack inside Russia, or provide Kyiv with a new capability. However, a senior U.S. defense official said there has been no discussion about sending Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, a weapon long on Kyiv’s wish list.

Trump may be trying to heap pressure on Putin, who has shown no signs of seeking to end the war he started. Trump threatened before the Alaska summit to impose new sanctions in Moscow and its trading partners. Higher U.S. tariffs on India, a major buyer of Russian oil, are due to go into effect next week.

After meeting with Putin last week, Trump said the Russian committed to an imminent one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for direct peace talks. But in recent days senior Russian officials have balked at the idea, saying many lower-level discussions and agreements must come first.

Russia has continued to launch deadly attacks on Ukraine, including during Zelensky’s Monday summit with Trump in Washington. On Thursday, a Russian missile struck an American electronics factory in western Ukraine.

