Trump says US poised for economic boom. The numbers tell a different story.

Inflation remains one of the most worrisome issues for American households, as prices for many groceries and other goods have services have risen sharply since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump said he is bringing prices down “very fast," but government data show that U.S. inflation has been on the upswing since April. While price growth has decelerated sharply since June 22, when it peaked at an annual rate of 9%, inflation measured 3% in September, based on the consumer price index. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release November inflation data on Thursday morning, after a delay caused by this fall’s government shutdown.