President Trump said Sunday the U.S. would start guiding commercial ships out of the Strait of Hormuz where they have been trapped by the war between the U.S. and Iran, adding that talks continued with Tehran to find an end to the conflict.
Trump says US will ‘guide’ stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz
SummaryThe president called the plan, which doesn’t involve escorts by U.S. warships, a humanitarian gesture, and said that discussions with Iran continue.
President Trump said Sunday the U.S. would start guiding commercial ships out of the Strait of Hormuz where they have been trapped by the war between the U.S. and Iran, adding that talks continued with Tehran to find an end to the conflict.
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