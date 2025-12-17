Trump set to interview Fed’s Christopher Waller for chair
Summary
The president has indicated that Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett are the front-runners to succeed Jerome Powell next year.
President Trump is set to interview another candidate for Federal Reserve chair, Fed governor Christopher Waller, on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
