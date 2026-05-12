Trump set to lower barrier for beef imports in push to lower prices

President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to temporarily lower barriers on imported beef, betting that more foreign supply could lower beef prices and cool food inflation in the U.S.

The U.S. currently applies a higher tariff rate on beef imports after a certain quota is reached. The administration plans to suspend the quota as soon as Monday, a move that would allow more beef to enter the U.S. from countries like Brazil and Australia at lower tariff rates, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The policy shift comes as beef prices continue climbing, driven by tight domestic cattle supplies. The U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its lowest level in more than 70 years as ranchers cut back amid years of drought and poor grazing conditions.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is the Trump administration planning to lower barriers on imported beef? ⌵ The Trump administration is planning to temporarily lower barriers on imported beef to increase foreign supply, aiming to reduce beef prices and curb food inflation in the U.S. This move comes as domestic cattle supplies are tight, leading to rising beef prices. 2 What is causing the increase in U.S. beef prices? ⌵ U.S. beef prices are climbing due to tight domestic cattle supplies. The U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its lowest level in over 70 years because ranchers have reduced their herds amid prolonged drought and poor grazing conditions. 3 How will lowering beef import barriers affect U.S. cattle ranchers? ⌵ Lowering beef import barriers could alienate U.S. cattle ranchers, who are a key political base for Trump. Industry groups have expressed concerns that increased imports may negatively impact domestic producers already struggling with drought and shrinking herd sizes. 4 What is the impact of increased beef imports on U.S. cattle futures? ⌵ Expectations for increased beef imports, particularly from Brazil, have weighed on U.S. cattle futures. This has led to some losses in live cattle and feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. 5 How do energy costs and other factors contribute to rising grocery prices? ⌵ Rising energy costs, particularly for diesel fuel and natural gas used in fertilizers, increase transportation and farming expenses. Additionally, factors like tariffs on produce imports and the cost of oil for packaging materials contribute to higher grocery prices.

That has pushed beef prices significantly higher since the pandemic. Average price for beef steaks have risen to $12.72 per pound as of May, up from $8.38 per pound five years ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rebuilding domestic herds could take years, and imports are increasingly filling the gap. About 20% of beef consumed in the U.S. now comes from overseas, up from 11% five years ago.

Much of that growth came from Brazil. In the first quarter, Brazilian beef and veal exports to the U.S. were nearly 400 million pounds, up from just 50 million in the same quarter of 2021, according to USDA data.

As the November midterm elections approaches, Trump has been rolling back some of his tariffs to address consumer concerns on inflation. The administration has exempted some food products from reciprocal tariffs and delayed planned increases for other levies.

But the loosening beef import policy could alienate cattle ranchers in the U.S., one of Trump’s core political backers. Industry groups have argued that additional imports could pressure domestic producers that are already grappling with years of drought and shrinking herd sizes.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association didn’t immediately respond to Barron’s request for comment, but has previously criticized rising Brazilian beef imports, arguing that country has failed to meet U.S. animal-health and food-safety standards.