Trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing during President Trump’s first term often felt like an existential clash of economic models. Recent talks are more like the management of a fragile status quo.
Trump shifts US-China strategy on trade to dealmaking
SummaryPlus, President Trump has asked Beijing to delay his summit with Xi and some have signaled renewed openness to bilateral investment.
Trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing during President Trump’s first term often felt like an existential clash of economic models. Recent talks are more like the management of a fragile status quo.
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