Trump shifts US-China strategy on trade to dealmaking

About Us

WSJ China is a weekly newsletter with exclusive insights on the contest between the U.S. and China, brought to you by WSJ Chief China Correspondent Lingling Wei, with help from Zhao Yueling. Reach Lingling at lingling.wei@wsj.com or at @Lingling_Wei on X. Sign up to get an alert every time she publishes an article. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.