Trump shoots down millionaire’s tax trial balloon

While Trump has upended longstanding GOP positions on trade and foreign policy, he has taken more traditional stances on taxes, and the idea of raising any rates was always a longshot. Given resistance from GOP lawmakers, the only plausible path to raising top tax rates without Democratic help would be a full-throated Trump push. This week’s remarks came far short of that, and in large measure, the center of gravity in the party that identifies itself by opposition to tax increases is staying where it was.