Trump should challenge the Fed’s policies
SummaryAn independent agency of government shouldn’t have such enormous power to skew financial outcomes.
Now that Donald Trump is the president-elect, expect warnings about the dangers of compromising the independence of the Federal Reserve. Monetary officials will solemnly explain that politics should play no part in decisions about long-term financial stability. We should be more concerned about the concentrated power held by the 12 voting members of the Fed’s Open Market Committee. Their decisions can decrease or increase unemployment, lower or raise inflation, and repress or stimulate economic growth.