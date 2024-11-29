Trump should challenge the Fed’s policies

Instead of raising the specter of a tyrannical president seizing control from the Fed, we should be questioning why an independent agency has such enormous power to skew financial outcomes. Why are there no limits on how much U.S. Treasury debt the Fed can purchase? No limits on how much money it can print? No limits on the interest it can pay at taxpayer expense to commercial banks on their accounts held at the Fed? And why are there no rules safeguarding the long-term integrity of the dollar while the Fed pursues its target of 2% inflation? Does Congress support the Fed’s devaluation policy?