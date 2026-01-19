Trump slams Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan. Why he plans to sue the bank.
Summary
President Donald Trump has previously accused both JPMorgan and Bank of America of “debanking.”
President Donald Trump lambasted JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon in a social media post Saturday, saying he plans to sue the bank for allegedly closing his accounts after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
