Trump slaps fresh US tariffs on heavy trucks, drugs, and furniture

President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled a fresh round of punishing tariffs on a broad range of imported goods, including 100% duties on branded drugs and 25% tariffs on heavy-duty trucks, set to come into force next week.

Advertisement

Tariffs have been a feature of Trump's second term, with sweeping duties on trading partners ranging from 10% to 50% and other targeted levies on a wide variety of products, casting a shadow over the global economic outlook and paralyzing business decision-making.

The announcements, made on Truth Social, did not include details about whether the new levies would apply on top of national tariffs or whether economies with trade deals such as the European Union and Japan would be exempted.

Trump also said he would start charging a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture, with all the new duties to take effect from October 1.

Also Read | US levies 100% tariff on imported medicines from Oct 1

"The reason for this is the large scale “FLOODING” of these products into the United States by other outside Countries," Trump said on Truth Social of the tariffs on household goods.

Advertisement

Stocks of pharmaceutical companies across Asia sank as investors reacted to the news, with Japan's Sumitomo Pharma tumbling 4.3% and Australia's CSL plummeting to a six-year low.

An index tracking Chinese-listed furniture makers also dropped 1.1%.

The new actions are seen as part of the Trump administration's shift to better-established legal authorities for its tariff actions, given the risks associated with a case before the Supreme Court on the legality of his sweeping global tariffs.

The new 100% tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product will apply to all imports unless the company has already broken ground on building a manufacturing plant in the United States, Trump said.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry group, said companies "continue to announce hundreds of billions in new U.S. investments. Tariffs risk those plans."

Advertisement

The Trump administration has opened a dozen probes into the national security ramifications of imports of wind turbines, airplanes, semiconductors, polysilicon, copper, timber and lumber and critical minerals to form the basis of new tariffs.

Trump this week announced new probes into personal protective equipment, medical items, robotics and industrial machinery.

Foreign policy tool Trump has made the levies a key foreign policy tool, using them to renegotiate trade deals, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other countries. His administration has touted tariffs as a significant revenue source, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying Washington could collect $300 billion by the end of the year.

Trump previously imposed national security tariffs on steel and aluminum and derivatives, light-duty autos and parts, and copper.

Advertisement

The Trump administration's trade deals with Japan, the EU, and the United Kingdom include provisions that cap tariffs for specific products such as autos, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, which means the new higher national security tariffs likely won't raise it above agreed rates.

Trump said the new heavy-duty truck tariffs were to protect manufacturers from "unfair outside competition" and said the move would benefit companies such as Paccar-owned Peterbilt and Kenworth and Daimler Truck-owned Freightliner.

The U.S. pharmaceutical trade group said earlier this year that 53% by value of the $85.6 billion in ingredients used in medicines consumed in the United States was manufactured in the U.S. with the remainder from Europe and other U.S. allies.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier urged the department not to impose new truck tariffs, noting the top five import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland "all of which are allies or close partners of the United States posing no threat to U.S. national security."

Advertisement

Mexico is the largest exporter of medium- and heavy-duty trucks to the United States. A study released in January said imports of those larger vehicles from Mexico have tripled since 2019.

Trump in August had promised to impose new furniture tariffs, saying it "will bring the Furniture Business back to North Carolina, South Carolina (and) Michigan.

Furniture and wood products manufacturing employment in the U.S. has halved since 2000 to around 340,000 today, according to government statistics.

The United States imported about $25.5 billion in furniture in 2024, up 7% over 2023, with about 60% of those imports coming from Vietnam and China, according to Furniture Today, a trade publication.

Inflation fears Higher tariffs on commercial vehicles could put pressure on transportation costs just as Trump has vowed to reduce inflation, especially on consumer goods such as groceries.

Advertisement

Tariffs could also affect Chrysler-parent Stellantis which produces heavy-duty Ram trucks and commercial vans in Mexico. Sweden's Volvo Group is building a $700 million heavy-truck factory in Monterrey, Mexico, due to start operations in 2026.

Mexico is home to 14 manufacturers and assemblers of buses, trucks, and tractor trucks, and two manufacturers of engines, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration.

The country is also the leading global exporter of tractor trucks, 95% of which are destined for the United States.

Mexico opposed new tariffs, telling the Commerce Department in May that all Mexican trucks exported to the United States have on average 50% U.S. content, including diesel engines.

Last year, the United States imported almost $128 billion in heavy vehicle parts from Mexico, accounting for approximately 28% of total U.S. imports, Mexico said.

Advertisement