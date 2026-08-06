Trump speaks repeatedly with Warsh, departing from precedent

1. FROM MY DESK
1. FROM MY DESK
Though it can be hard to see past the daily deluge of grim headlines, there are plenty of constructive things going on in the world—and you’ve shown a great deal of interest in reading about them.
Though it can be hard to see past the daily deluge of grim headlines, there are plenty of constructive things going on in the world—and you’ve shown a great deal of interest in reading about them.
A look at the comments to our recent piece on an initiative to combat loneliness proves it: You were quick to offer suggestions for making small talk with strangers, and one reader shared his experience with an “Old Boy Coffee Group.”
So, before jumping into today’s news, don’t miss: a lively reader debate on Gen X’s affinity for bars and one couple’s journey renovating a ramshackle hut on the Irish coast into their dream home.
Now, on to the headlines—including President Trump and newly minted Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s unusually casual line of communication.
This is an edition of The 10-Point newsletter, a guided tour of the best coverage in The Wall Street Journal. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here. If you’re reading this in your inbox, tap the headline above for online and audio versions of this newsletter.
2. TODAY’S HEADLINES
Trump has sought Warsh’s counsel on issues such as how the Iran war is affecting the economy.Airlines are pushing back against federal authorities’ efforts to ramp up immigration enforcement at U.S. airports.A Senate panel investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci has obtained a copy of his iPhone, potentially securing even more records related to his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic.Federal prosecutors earlier this year reviewed claims that JPMorgan Chase mishandled fraud cases.FIFA President Gianni Infantino will remain in the role and intends to run for re-election next March after securing the backing of senior executives during an emergency meeting.Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation in New York City has galvanized the global Tibetan-independence movement. Who was he?
3. LIVE FROM THE MARKETS
📈 Follow our live financial coverage all day.
Scott Bessent’s yen trade has unintended consequences for the markets, writes James Mackintosh.The logic of a pharma megamerger is questionable, but AstraZeneca’s record isn’t, writes David Wainer.
4. READ IT HERE FIRST
These investors’ SpaceX shares vanished before they could cash in.
When Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public this summer, some investors who bought into special-purpose funds touting pre-IPO holdings thought they had scored big. Instead, they are facing a nightmare. Investors in a firm called Late Stage Management say their expected returns vanished after the firm claimed it sold their underlying shares years ago—despite online portals and tax documents suggesting otherwise. As the SpaceX IPO lockup period starts to expire, hundreds of similar pre-IPO funds face a crucial test on whether they can actually deliver, reports Corrie Driebusch.
5.
This former politician didn’t realize how addicted he was to his phone—until he went to prison.
Before surrendering to the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Ky., former Cincinnati councilman P.G. Sittenfeld made one final call to his wife from a McDonald’s parking lot—the last time he would hold his iPhone for more than four months. In this essay, Sittenfeld reflects on the irony of his involuntary separation from a device that had practically become an appendage. But, as Sittenfeld writes, this isn’t a tale of transformation.
Go inside what’s driving D.C.
Washington Coverage Chief Damian Paletta brings you an expert guide to the politics, power and people in the nation’s capital. Sign up for our politics newsletter.
6. SEE THE STORY
What do you think is acceptable to wear at the office? Take our quiz.
As workplaces become more casual, opinions on what’s appropriate work attire seem to be getting stronger. Everyone has sartorial do’s and don’ts for the office. See how your personal dress code stacks up with other WSJ readers.
7. HAPPENING TODAY
Sen. Rand Paul is expected to hold a committee vote holding Fauci in contempt of Congress.Earnings: Lyft, Airbnb, Fox, Constellation Energy📰 Today’s paper
8. THE NUMBER
The number of people who ask health-related questions on ChatGPT each week, according to OpenAI. Research shows most American adults view their test results online before speaking with a physician. Now, a growing share are uploading those lab reports straight into AI chatbots, leaving doctors to contend with a powerful new version of “Dr. Google.”
9. AND FINALLY…
A mysterious avenger is escalating a war against Scotland’s parking police.
A Scottish seaside town is locked in a battle with a vandal targeting local parking police. Equipped with super glue and expanding foam, the mystery vigilante has defaced dozens of newly installed parking meters across North Berwick. Police say they are working to crack the case, but in a town fed up with parking enforcers, nobody is talking.
10. BEYOND THE NEWSROOM
Opinion: After Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in the Democratic Senate primary, Michigan voters will have to decide how polarizing and left-wing they want American politics to become.WSJ | Buy Side: The new release from PopSockets is slim and multifunctional, providing extra grip and a stand.
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Today’s newsletter was curated and edited by Morgan Smith and Bryony Watson in collaboration with Editor in Chief Emma Tucker. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.