Trump spent years denouncing US intervention. Now he’s toppling foreign leaders

Buoyed by what he viewed as the success of the U.S. operation that deposed Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, Trump came to believe that he had found a new playbook—one that could bring down a hostile leader, extract concessions and leave the transition to its people without committing to an open-ended U.S. involvement. It’s a blueprint Trump and some of his advisers have discussed using in Cuba, in hopes of toppling a regime they have recently designated as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security.