Trump stirs pot in feud with Powell via Truth Social post
Summary
The president posted a cartoon on Truth Social that showed him firing the head of the central bank.
President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon stirred the pot over his feud with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by posting a cartoon on Truth Social that showed him firing the head of the central bank.
