Trump struggles to press deportations without damaging the economy
Arian Campo-Flores , Rebecca Picciotto , Patrick Thomas , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 17 Jun 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Summary
President shifted his strategy after complaints that workplace raids were hurting businesses—but some in his administration still argue for an aggressive approach.
When federal agents raided Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, Neb., last Tuesday, they arrested about 75 of the meat processor’s workers, roughly half of the production line. The following day, the plant was operating at about 15% of capacity, and a skeleton crew strained to fill orders.
