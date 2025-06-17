Trump struggles to press deportations without damaging the economy

Industries that rely on migrant labor have been adding jobs at a slower rate than other private-sector employers since last summer, when the number of people entering the U.S. began to fall, according to an analysis by economist Jed Kolko. The number of foreign-born people either working or looking for work fell by about one million from March to May. While economists caution that data may not be reliable, some say the trend suggests that many living here illegally have dropped out of the labor force.