Trump sues Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones over Jeffrey Epstein article
Summary
Defamation lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court.
President Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, alleging the newspaper defamed him in an article about a birthday letter sent to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story