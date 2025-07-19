Trump sues Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones over Jeffrey Epstein article

On Thursday, the Journal reported that the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell collected letters from Trump and other Epstein associates for a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The Journal reported that the book contained a bawdy letter bearing Trump’s name. The letter, which the Journal reported it had reviewed, included several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. It ends: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."